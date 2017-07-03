Malawi President Hailed For Canceling AU Summit Trip: ‘Cost-cutting measure’

“I can confirm that the President is not going to the summit,” said Presidential press secretary and spokesman Mgeme Kalilani.Cancellation of the President’s trip was a result of the austerity measures as government wants to reduce frequent internal and external travels of the Head of State and Cabinet ministers.

Malawi is reportedly going to be represented at the summit by its envoy in Addis Ababa, Chimango Chirwa as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Coopertaion Francis Kasaila is also reportedly not going to attend on behalf of the President.

The move has been welcomed as a commendable gesture to manage the travel budget

The two-day summit opens Modnay under the theme, “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investment in the Youth.”

It would examine cross-cutting issues affecting African economies and the opportunities and options that could be exploited for continental transformation.

Significant among the issues likely to be discussed at the meeting include continental trade, AU reforms, peace and security, funding for the AU, and youth empowerment.