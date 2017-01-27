Malawi President Departs Sunday For AU Summit In Addis Ababa

His Excellency the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will this Sunday, January 29, 2017 leave the country for Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to attend the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Governments of the African Union (AU).
The President is expected to depart Kamuzu International Airport-KIA at 15:30 in the afternoon according to a press statement released by State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani
kkkkkkkkkk
muntenge chaponda akatenge chimanga ku zambiya
then guess what?
he gets to stay half a year again in tfe most luxurious hotels that will swallow all the government funds diminished from peoples taxes…
…shit !! you guys and greedy politicians ..
Abwerenso ndi yake ya manzele ija !
Siyeni apiteko mumafuna kuti asankhe inu mupiteko