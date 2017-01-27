Malawi President Departs Sunday For AU Summit In Addis Ababa

His Excellency the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will this Sunday, January 29, 2017 leave the country for Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to attend the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Governments of the African Union (AU).
The President is expected to depart Kamuzu International Airport-KIA at 15:30 in the afternoon according to a press statement released by State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani
Tilibe nacho ntchito olo chizipita chimatipindulira chani kut tingachisowe olo atalongeza katundu wake azikakhalira konko nsokhanowo ukatha
Nde amati akapita kumisonkhano amakamba ngati kumalawi kuno akupanga zokupsa pomwe corruption has reached an appalling state. Anthu akuvutika ndi njala, ulova ntchito kusowa, kudula kwa katundu komanso kochepa komwe akupeza kubeledwa ndi boma lankhanza lokama yowonda kale, ndinso chitukuko chidaima kale kale.
AU Executive Chairperson Elections will take place and your excellency we like you and we are behind you ……Vote For Kenya ‘ s Foreign affairs Minister Amina Mohamed for African Union Executive Chairperson
am only afraid,dis tym it might b Fleming’s left hand rule koma zitatero mwina blackout ingathe
Wish Him Nyc Journey We R Proud Of Him Our Good President.
Wachimanga samutenga?