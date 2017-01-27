Malawi President Departs Sunday For AU Summit In Addis Ababa

His Excellency the President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika will this Sunday, January 29, 2017 leave the country for Addis Ababa in Ethiopia to attend the 28th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Governments of the African Union (AU).

The President is expected to depart Kamuzu International Airport-KIA at 15:30 in the afternoon according to a press statement released by State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani

