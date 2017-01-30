Malawi President Commended For Flying Commercial To AU Summit

Malawi President, Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika on Sunday landed in Ethiopia on a scheduled commercial flight, attracting praise from economic and political experts in the country.

Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika left Malawi for the African Union (AU) Heads of State and Government summit that will take place from January 30-31, 2017 at the African Union Headquarters in Ethiopia.

In a true display of austerity the President is said to have decided to use an Ethiopian Airlines commercial aircraft from Kamuzu International Airport because he understands the lean period the country’s economy has been going through.

“The President understands the rough patch the economy has been going through hence his decision to fly commercial to the AU Summit. We commend such caution from him and his government,” said Malawi Economic Justice Network director, Dalitso Kubalasa.

Timothy Mtambo of Human Rights Consultative Council also gave positive points to President Mutharika saying the use of a commercial and cheaper airline will send a strong message to Malawians and donor community.

“Though it is not the most convenient way of travel for a Head of State, we still feel he has taken a bold step to demonstrate what austerity is all about. In the short term this is the only way to go up until the economy picks up,” said he.

Addressing the press at the Kamuzu International Airport before the departure, President Mutharika said he was glad that the theme of the African Union for the year 2017: “Harnessing the Demographic Dividend through Investments in the Youth,” was proposed by himself and was unanimously adopted by AU Heads of State during their meeting in January 2016.

One of the hot agendas is the election of the Chairperson of the African Union to replace the outgoing Nkosazana Zuma from South Africa.

