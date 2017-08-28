Malawi Police Nab Two For Circulating Counterfeit $50 Bank Notes

Lumbadzi Police Sub-station is keeping in custody two men for circulating counterfeit bank notes.

Deputy Station Public and Media Liaison Officer for Kanengo Police Station, Sub-Inspector Esther Mkwanda identified the two as Samu Chunga, 48, of Kombo village and Homes Nkhoma, 34, of Chifila Village both from Traditional Authority Malengachanzi of Nkhotakota.

She told Malawi News Agency (Mana) Monday in Lilongwe that the two were arrested on August 22, 2017, at Lumbadzi Trading Centre after they were found with fake US$50 notes.

“On August 19, 2017, Chunga and Nkhoma sold fake US$1000 in US$50 notes to a Pakistan businessman based at Lumbadzi Trading Centre who realized later after the transactions were made that the notes were fake and he reported the matter to the police.

She explained that the suspects approached the Pakistan national on August 22, 2017, and offered him fake US$900 notes.

The Pakistan called the police who rushed to the scene and arrested the Chunga and Nkhoma.

Meanwhile, the police have seized a total of 38 fake notes of US$50.

The suspects are expected to answer charges of Selling Articles Bearing Designs in Imitation of Currency under section 382 of the penal code which attracts maximum penalty of 10 years Imprisonment with Hard Labour (IHL), according to Mkwanda. (By Gladys Kamakanda, Lilongwe, August 28, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...