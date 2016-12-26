Malawi Police Get Another Shot In The Arm From Khato Civils, Receives 7 Motorcycles

The working relationship between Malawi Police Service (MPS) and construction firm Khato Civils is growing by day, latest being a donation of seven motorcycles to the law enforcers at the weekend.

The donation – which was made by Khato Civils executive chairperson, Simbi Phiri – was this time directed at the Central Region chapter of the Police Service.

Inspector General of Police, Lexten Kachama, received the donation on behalf of Malawi Police. He then thanked Simbi Phiri for his continued support to the law enforcement fraternity.

Kachama was also joined at the presentation by Police Commissioner for the Central Region, Clifford Bandawe.

Taking his turn, Simbi Phiri reiterated the need for private citizens to give a helping hand to Malawi Police knowing that the efficiency of the law enforcement service relies on support from the community.

Just weeks ago Khato Civils handed over an K85 million police unit at Kamwendo Trading Centre in Mchinji to MPS. On top of the magnificent unit the firm also donated a vehicle and motorcycles to the police unit.