Malawi Parliament Mourns Sam Ganda, Burial Sunday In Nsanje Lalanje

Nsanje Lalanje lawmaker Sam Ganda who died at an Indian hospital on Tuesday will be buried on Sunday at his ancestral home in Nsanje.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, who is also ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesman, Francis Kasaila has released the tentative burial programme for the deceased starting with the body arriving on Friday.

Kasaila said the body of Ganda, who served as deputy minister in the Cabinets of former president late Bingu wa Mutharika and Joyce Banda, would be taken to his home in Nsanje on Saturday.

He said burial will take place on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Parliament meeting in Lilongwe paid tribute to the DPP legislator who died at the age of 53 .

Leader of the House, Kondwani Nankhumwa, said Parliament is extremely saddened by the death of one of its hardworking members.

Leader of Opposition, Lazarus Chakwera, hailed Ganda for his contribution to the country’s development.

“We mourn with Honourable Ganda’s family,” Chakwera said.

– See more at: http://www.nyasatimes.com/mp-ganda-burial-sunday-nsanje-lalanje-house-pays-tribute/

