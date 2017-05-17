Malawi Parliament Hails World Bank For Aid Resumption: “This Is A Clear Manifestation Of Sacrifices The Leadership Has Made Over The years”

Members of Parliament on Tuesday afternoon took turns to praise the resumption of aid from the World Bank following the announcement of USD80million direct budgetary support after three years of suspension.

Commenting on President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s State of the Nation Address, MP for Zomba Central, Patricia Kainga-Nangozo said the resumption of the aid has raised hopes for many Malawians after so many years of sailing in economic turbulence.

“I would sound unrealistic if I do not commend the World Bank for bailing out our country from a situation that almost spelt doom for the country’s future. I, therefore, call upon government to adequately manage the funds by ensuring correct and prioritized distribution and putting control measures to control fraud and corruption,” said Kainga-Nangozo.

She said it would only be prudent if the money benefited all Malawians across the country who sacrificed a lot throughout the four year period during which the World Bank had suspended aid to Malawi.

Taking her turn, Mangochi South MP, Lillian Patel said the return of World Bank to help Malawi financially is a clear manifestation of the sacrifices the leadership has made over the years.

“Having gone through such a difficult period, it will only be proper that we do anything within our powers to prevent this nation from sliding back to such a period which offered little hope to the people of this nation,” said Patel.

Henry Shaba of Mzimba Central said the aid should be channeled towards many development and long term agriculture programmes key to the development of this country.

“The resumption of this aid represents an opportunity for us to fast-track some of the development initiatives which stalled over the years due to inadequate funds.

“Consideration should also be made to revise upwards the constituency development fund which has been crucial in raising the profile of our constituencies,” said Shaba.(Brian Itai)

