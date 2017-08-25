Malawi Nominates Pato Phoya for African Governance Forum

McDonald Pato Phoya, is this Sunday expected to leave for Alusha, Tanzania where he will participate in the East and Southern Africa Regional Youth Consultations organized by the African Governance Architecture (AGA).

Phoya, a University of Malawi- Chancellor College trained Social Research Scientists, is also Director of Research in Blue League- a youth arm of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-

Breaking the news, Blue League Deputy National Chairperson Dumisani Lindani said Phoya’s selection for the consultations was through a competitive process which included a submission of a comprehensive essay.

“I am told MCP and UDF also applied and not sure whether they succeeded or not because it was a competitive process where each potential candidate had to submit an essay and a lot other credentials. Requirements were a, belonging to a political organisation, University Degree, age under 35 and participation in an electoral process within the past 5 years,” said Lindani.

In an interview on Friday, Phoya said his participation will give Malawian youth a blue print on how they are expected to participate in electoral processes.

“I am very excited to be part of the Consultative process not because I will be there but because the youth in Malawi will have their voice regardless of their affiliation. This is a platform that we all have been looking for and it indeed comes at a right time.

“For the youth, it will give us a blue print on how we are expected to participate in Electoral process. It will unlock our fears and help us move together with our colleagues across the region. A forum that prepares and enhances our participation in future elections,” said Phoya.

The consultations will be held under the theme; “Enhancing Young People’s Meaningful participation in Electoral Process in Africa” and will take place at the East African Community Head Quarters from August 28-30, 2017.

