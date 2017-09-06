Malawi Net 238 Illegal Immigrants From Ethiopia, Zimbabwe & Philippines

The Department of Immigration says it has apprehended 238 ‘irregular’ immigrants within 2 months.

The department has since deported l33 foreign nationals to their respective countries (Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and Philippines) while l05 have been sent to Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, department’s deputy spokesperson, Wellington Chiponde, attributed the development to strict security measures which the department has instituted to flush out illegal immigrants in the country.

“We have managed to arrest 238 irregular also known as illegal immigrants since July 20 to date for being found doing businesses without the permit. A number of them were deported and others were sent to Dzaleka,” said Chiponde.

Chiponde appealed for more concerted efforts among different stakeholders in the security sector to assist in ensuring that the department’s core objective of dealing away with illegal immigrants is achieved.

“Issues of irregular immigrants is a battle that requires concerted efforts among different stakeholders. That is why we are urging the public to avoid aiding any foreign nationals to enter into the country by using unchartered routes; rather, they should be vigilant and report any suspicious person to the immigration office for action,” he said.

The Immigration Department is responsible for providing quality services to the general public in areas of border control and issuance of travel documents such as residential and work permits, visas as well as citizenships to eligible persons. (By Memory Kutengule, Mana)

