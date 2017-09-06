Malawi Net 238 Illegal Immigrants From Ethiopia, Zimbabwe & Philippines

By on 18 Comments

The Department of Immigration says it has apprehended 238 ‘irregular’ immigrants within 2 months.

The department has since deported l33 foreign nationals to their respective countries (Ethiopia, Zimbabwe and Philippines) while l05 have been sent to Dzaleka Refugee Camp.

In an interview with the Malawi News Agency (MANA) on Tuesday, department’s deputy spokesperson, Wellington Chiponde, attributed the development to strict security measures which the department has instituted to flush out illegal immigrants in the country.

“We  have managed to arrest 238 irregular also known as illegal immigrants since July 20 to date for being  found doing businesses without the permit. A number of them were deported and others were sent to Dzaleka,” said Chiponde.

Chiponde appealed for more concerted efforts among different stakeholders in the security sector to assist in ensuring that the department’s core objective of dealing away with illegal immigrants is achieved.

“Issues of irregular immigrants is a battle that requires concerted efforts among different stakeholders. That is why we are urging the public to avoid aiding any foreign nationals to enter into the country by using unchartered routes; rather, they should be vigilant and report any suspicious person to the immigration office for action,” he said.

The Immigration Department is responsible for providing quality services to the general public in areas of border control and issuance of travel documents such as residential and work permits, visas as well as citizenships to eligible persons. (By Memory Kutengule, Mana)

 

 

 

Malawi Net 238 Illegal Immigrants From Ethiopia, Zimbabwe & Philippines added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

18 Responses to "Malawi Net 238 Illegal Immigrants From Ethiopia, Zimbabwe & Philippines"

← Older Comments
Newer Comments →
  1. Dixey Mwale   September 6, 2017 at 3:28 pm

    Its called poverty alleviation for officers involved i have never seen aburudian being deported they alwayz come back the same place.ndalama amangwira ntchitotu

    Reply
  2. Gravel Masinja   September 6, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    Asiyeni we are one people

    Reply
  3. Brian Douglas   September 6, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    Muzaone kuno ku joni amalawi tilipo angati koma amangotiyangana akondeninso awa ali pamavuto kwao

    Reply
    • Chiza Mwanza   September 6, 2017 at 3:49 pm

      Zoona man ukudziwa kuti tinabwelera mavuto kuno

      Reply
  4. Profigo Xihevi Solus   September 6, 2017 at 3:42 pm

    Mpaka Phillipines? Eish

    Reply
  5. Zephart Kazunguza   September 6, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Bunjumburas?

    Reply
← Older Comments
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply