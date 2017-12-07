Malawi Nab 66 Ethiopians For Illegal Entry

By on 21 Comments

The Department of Immigration Tuesday morning apprehended 66 Ethiopians for entering the country illegally.
The immigrants were nabbed in the mountains around Phwezi in Rumphi District after a tip by some residents who spotted suspicious people in the mountains.

Northern Region Immigration Department Deputy Public Relations Officer Francis Chitambuli confirmed the development to Malawi News Agency on Wednesday.

“We rushed to the mountains where we found the 66 Ethiopians hiding and nabbed them,” he said adding that they will answer charges of illegal entry contrary to Section 21 (1) of the Malawi Immigration Act.

He then praised the community in Phwezi for showing patriotism in tipping the department of the suspected criminals and asked others to emulate that gesture.

The immigrants, who are all male, are on a remand at Mzuzu Prison waiting to appear in court soon.
Mana/bzm/mcm/thz

Malawi Nab 66 Ethiopians For Illegal Entry added by , on
View all posts by ,

21 Responses to "Malawi Nab 66 Ethiopians For Illegal Entry"

← Older Comments
Newer Comments →
  1. Fret C Chigaya   December 7, 2017 at 4:40 pm

    U should have to give them severe punishment because these pipo here in south africa they also mistreat malawians (take note of)

    Reply
  2. Emmanuel Chafumuka   December 7, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    demostrations at bunda compass (Luana) as am talking all the roads are closed they are doing this due to escom

    Reply
  3. Emmanuel Chafumuka   December 7, 2017 at 4:47 pm

    demostrations at bunda compass (Luana) as am talking all the roads are closed they are doing this due to escom

    Reply
  4. James Kakowa   December 7, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Am in RSA am illegal here it sounds good right? I hate these whites who put boundaries in every corner we are all Africans no matter how poor or rich we are in same path we are looking for a good life

    Reply
  5. Aubrey Mandowa   December 7, 2017 at 5:16 pm

    Khaza ayi apaseni chakudya

    Reply
← Older Comments
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply