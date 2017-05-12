Malawi Losing Tons Of Soil Every Year

Dowa West District Agriculture Development Officer (DADO), Aaron Kachimela has said Malawi as a country is not doing enough to address soil losses as this will affect agricultural productions in years to come.

Speaking Wednesday during a District Executive Committee (DEC) meeting when presenting a statement on soil loss in the country, Kachimela said the Ministry of agriculture, irrigation and water development conducted a survey on soil loss in 1992 with a purpose of assessing how much of it is lost every year because of various factors such as heavy rains, drought and wind.

Kachimela said in the 1992 survey, it was discovered that 20 tons of soil per year is lost while in 2014, it was revealed that the rate increased from 20 to 29 tons lost every year.

He said if this trend continues, Malawi will be a bare ground hence the need to put in place measures that will reduce soil loss to manageable rate so that Malawi continues to be a food basket country in the SADC region.

The DADO said Malawi is doing something for the effects which are being seen with a lot of interventions on the ground such as planting trees in hilly areas, soil and water conservation in gardens, discouraging cultivation along the river banks and vertiva grass planting.

He called on policy makers to come up with additional control measures to reverse the trend saying it is worrisome to see Malawi, which largely depends on agriculture, have most of its soils washed away to the lakes.

However, the statement did not go well with the DEC members who wondered why the ministry of agriculture has decided to come up with the statement now after most of the soils have been washed away to the lakes as evidenced by the two surveys conducted.

But, the DADO defended his office that he received the communication from the ministry’s headquarters some weeks ago.

