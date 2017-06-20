Malawi Lays To Rest The First Black Aircraft Engineer for Air Malawi, Gerald Kalilani

Malawi this afternoon laid to rest Gerald Kalilani, who was an Aerospace Engineer and the first Aircraft Engineer for Air Malawi.

President Professor Peter Arthur Mutharika, Vice President Dr Saulos Chilima, former First Lady Calista Mutharika and other government officials attended the burial ceremony of Kalilani who was also a brother to the Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Dr Jean Kalilani at Mutu village in the area of Traditional Authority Mtema.

Vice Democratic Progressive Party President for Central Region, Dr Hertherwick Ntaba, who gave eulogy on behalf of the President Mutharika described the death of Kalilani who succumbed to an asthma attack on Sunday as the most heartbreaking experience to the family.

“As we have heard from some of the family members, Gerald was a great person. It is the President’s hope that the relatives will continue with the humble spirit the late had and continue working hard for the betterment of the nation,” advised Ntaba.

Speaking earlier, Zohra Kalirani, one of the deceased’s seven children encouraged her siblings to continue loving each other the way their departed 67 year old father taught them.

“Our backbone is broken and as a family, we can’t stand up any more with this shocking incident. He was a father and a mentor to all of us in our family. We will continue praying for him for his soul to rest in peace,” mourned Zohra Kalirani.

During the funeral ceremony, president gave the bereaved family a condolence of K200, 000 cash and some food items. (By Gladys Kamakanda, Lilongwe, June 20, Mana)

