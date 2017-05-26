Malawi Law Society punishes Lawyers for Duping Clients: Lusungu Gondwe, MCP’s Edwin Banda Among Others

The Malawi Law Society (MLS) has disbarred, suspended, reprimand and recommend for prosecution some eight lawyers for allegedly duping their clients.

In a published statement Chairperson of MLS Disciplinary Committee Dr. Jane Banda disbarred and recommended for prosecution Patron Ndhlovu for receiving and failing to remit about Mk14million to some three clients.

MLS’s whip has potentially crippled Ralph Kasambara’s appeal bid as his lawyer Lusungu Gondwe is also among those suspended and recommended for prosecution for receiving over Mk26million on behalf of his client but failed to remit about Mk9million.

MLS has also suspended Edwin Banda, former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Parliamentarian for Nkhotakota Central for receiving money on behalf of his client but underpaid the client. He has also been ordered to pay back the balance.

Other affected lawyers in the crack-down include Felix Lipande, Golden Mwangulube, Kajani Banda, Mapemphero Manda and Lucious Kwakwala.

According to Dr. Janet Banda, the action is pursuant to powers under the Legal Education and Legal Practitioners Act (Disciplinary Committee Rules of Procedure, particularly Rule 21).

