Malawi Law Society Epitomizes Mediocrity

The Law Society of Malawi says that it will hold a public lecture on injunctions on the 12th of this month.

If you ask me, I will tell you that I see conceited people full of arrogance and wallowing in mediocrity. What this Law Society is doing epitomizes mediocrity in Malawi perpetrated by the elite.

It should be appreciated and respected that they are law experts but this approach that they have taken is insulting to Malawians and needs to be condemned. It is taking people for fools and putting themselves at a pedestal they don’t deserve.

Why would the Law Society want to teach us or to give us classroom theories about injunctions because we feel the injunctions are not serving us well. Apart from showing us that Marshall Chilenga is educated, he knows this stuff, how is that going to bring relief to the people? As far as the people are concerned, they don’t care to know about how injunctions work as per the book; all they need is for the injunctions to work, simples.

Shouldn’t the law society be listening to the people and make proposals on how the court can administer “justice” better, for the good of the country? The injunction Judge Chirwa gave in Mzuzu can’t be apologized for or defended with classroom theories, we need research and practical steps to make things work. Give thoselectures to paralegals.

This is sad!!

