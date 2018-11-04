Malawi in Top 10 of 2018 Mo Ibrahim African Governance Index

The Ibrahim Index of African Governance(IIAG),now in its 12th iteration, constitutes a credible tool for measurement and monitoring of governance performance on the continent.

Under the IIAG a country’s performance in governance delivery is measured across 4 key components that indicates her “Overall Governance” Perfomance namely: Safety & Rule of Law,Participation & Human Rights,Sustainable Economic Opportunity, and Human Development.

Each of these components has sub thematic areas with various specific indicators, dimensions and quantifiable measures.The data is collected from at least 35 independent sources.

IIAG thus provides a reliable,comprehensive and impartial picture of governance performance in every African state.

Whilst some busy bodies have sought to label Malawi as a “failed state” the IIAG report thoroughly contradicts such doomsday narrative.

Cynics and Government critics will be disappointed to learn that Malawi is amongst the best governed countries in Africa according to the IIAG report card.Be that as it may, right thinking members of the general populace who are in majority will be spirited by the upward trajectory and its long term implications on economic growth.

Malawi emerged 19th out of 54 African countries on the overall Governance Index posting a 55.8% grade above the continental average of 49.9%.In fact 11th placed Kenya and Malawi are separated by not more than 5 percentage points.

For the avoidance of doubt, the worst managed remains Somalia closely pursued by South Sudan,Libya,Eritrea and Central African Republic.

Malawi excelled on the Safety & Rule of Law component which assesses Rule of Law,Transparency & Accountability,Personal Safety and National Security.Malawi is placed 10th out of 54 nations scoring 66.3% way above the African average of 52.6% beating powerhouse economies like Nigeria,Kenya and Egypt.

Malawi is also amongst the star performers in the Participation & Human Rights category which measures civil and political rights by assessing citizen participation in political and electoral processes,respect for basic rights and absence of gender discrimination.Malawi, in 11th place on the chart, posts a solid 64.5% significantly outscoring the continental average of 49.2%.The Malawi results on this criteria translate into a 7.4% improvement against a continent wide upward adjustment of a meagre 2.9%.

Malawi is a striking example of a country on the mend registering considerable momentum and gains on key governance fundamentals necessary to spur economic growth and development.

At this rate of progress, Malawi is rated as a predominantly stable country.Malawi enjoys increasing improvement in Rule of Law which is key to progress in governance and strongly related to improving economic opportunities.

However the detractors read the numbers they ought to acknowledge that APM continues to steer the Malawi ship in the right direction as evidenced by the IIAG results.

