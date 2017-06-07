Malawi Govt To Introduce Bill On Illegal Sit-in…’Osagwira Ntchito Asadye’

Government says plans are underway to introduce a bill in Parliament on illegal strikes and sit-ins that take place in the country.

Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Henry Mussa, disclosed this during the parliament meeting in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

He said the deliberations were underway with stakeholders to have the employment Act amended so that workers who do not follow the laid down procedure for industrial action should ‘pay for it’.

“There are procedures that make a sit-in or strike legal and not all the strikes or sit-ins we have follow the procedure. So we are saying it’s high time we applied the doctrine of ‘those who do not work should not eat – osagwira ntchito asadye’,” said Mussa.

He continued: “This will mean that you sit-in quite alright but at the end of the month you will not be paid for the days you skipped work – that is the law we are trying to introduce in this chamber.”

According to Mussa the majority of stakeholders consulted in the amendment of the employment act are in support of the law.

Commenting on the current sit-in of teachers in the country, the Minister said it was not illegal if they had followed the procedure for staging such action. (By Isabella Jere

Lilongwe, June 6, Mana)

