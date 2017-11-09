Malawi Govt Stops Road Traffic Directorate From Implementing New Road Traffic Fines

By

Malawi Government has suspended the implementation of new road traffic fines by the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services.

Speaking in an interview with MBC, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango said the suspension is aimed at allowing time to address concerns raised by different stakeholders on the matter.

However Mhango said the fines were introduced to curb numerous accidents that continue to claim many lives on the country’s roads.  He said investigations have revealed that many accidents happen due to non compliance to road safety rules.

19 Responses to "Malawi Govt Stops Road Traffic Directorate From Implementing New Road Traffic Fines"

  1. Anganga Chax   November 9, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Tamva kale izi

  2. Chikondano Khwadzu   November 9, 2017 at 10:40 am

    This shows how desperate this govt is..

  3. Micheal Walusungu Kumwenda   November 9, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Oky NATO…….

  4. Kondwani Ludoviko   November 9, 2017 at 11:28 am

    Mpungwepungwe.

  5. Banganya Mpofu   November 9, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Mbava inu Malawi atopa

