Malawi Govt Stops Road Traffic Directorate From Implementing New Road Traffic Fines

Malawi Government has suspended the implementation of new road traffic fines by the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services.
Speaking in an interview with MBC, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango said the suspension is aimed at allowing time to address concerns raised by different stakeholders on the matter.
However Mhango said the fines were introduced to curb numerous accidents that continue to claim many lives on the country’s roads. He said investigations have revealed that many accidents happen due to non compliance to road safety rules.
The government which is run on try and error bases kkkkkkkkkkkk
They were consulted and said yes go ahead, only to change their mind within 24 hours. These pple are trully qualified comedians. When others say the govt is run by educated fools we say they are provocative, but what is this now. There are professors and Drs in the cabinet but cannot come up with a right decision on a simple matter like this. They always go by try and error. Running a govt is aserious business atcheya adanena but there is no seriousness here. Ati kuopa kuzaluza zisankho chifukwa chaka policy ka.
200% was unfair to poor citizens “…….
Remember these are penalties and not taxes, so do not worry about poor people
Ankhoma mwanena za nzeru
This is agood sign kuti anthuwa ndimbava zowophya
Tastiing waters,running a governmet with trial and era