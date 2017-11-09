Malawi Govt Stops Road Traffic Directorate From Implementing New Road Traffic Fines

By on 19 Comments

Malawi Government has suspended the implementation of new road traffic fines by the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services.

Speaking in an interview with MBC, Minister of Transport and Public Works Jappie Mhango said the suspension is aimed at allowing time to address concerns raised by different stakeholders on the matter.

However Mhango said the fines were introduced to curb numerous accidents that continue to claim many lives on the country’s roads.  He said investigations have revealed that many accidents happen due to non compliance to road safety rules.

Malawi Govt Stops Road Traffic Directorate From Implementing New Road Traffic Fines added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

19 Responses to "Malawi Govt Stops Road Traffic Directorate From Implementing New Road Traffic Fines"

← Older Comments
Newer Comments →
  1. Eric Mateyu   November 9, 2017 at 8:44 am

    The government which is run on try and error bases kkkkkkkkkkkk

    Reply
  2. Synet Chawinga   November 9, 2017 at 9:21 am

    They were consulted and said yes go ahead, only to change their mind within 24 hours. These pple are trully qualified comedians. When others say the govt is run by educated fools we say they are provocative, but what is this now. There are professors and Drs in the cabinet but cannot come up with a right decision on a simple matter like this. They always go by try and error. Running a govt is aserious business atcheya adanena but there is no seriousness here. Ati kuopa kuzaluza zisankho chifukwa chaka policy ka.

    Reply
  3. Toney Phiri   November 9, 2017 at 9:32 am

    200% was unfair to poor citizens “…….

    Reply
  4. Sinya Alex Chiumia Matata   November 9, 2017 at 9:46 am

    This is agood sign kuti anthuwa ndimbava zowophya

    Reply
  5. Stephen Msiska   November 9, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Tastiing waters,running a governmet with trial and era

    Reply
← Older Comments
Newer Comments →

Leave a Reply