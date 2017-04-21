Malawi Govt Pens PAC In A Strongly-worded Statement: We Have Lost Confidence In You

PRESS STATEMENT

April 21, 2017

VOTE OF NO CONFIDENCE IN THE PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE (PAC)

Government would like to express disappointment and loss of confidence in the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) given its departure from the very principles of its existence and consistent demonstration of political biases.

According to the Constitution of the Public Affairs Committee, this organisation was primarily founded on the principle of “opening and maintaining a dialogue with Government of the Republic of Malawi” in representing the “popular desire” of the people of Malawi. PAC was set to dialogue with Government and not necessarily with the Head of State. It was the Presidential Dialogue Committee (PDC) which, on behalf of Government, engaged in dialogue with PAC following the Bishop’s Letter of March 1992.

As a matter of fact, the PAC of that time never sought any audience with former President Dr. Hastings Kamuzu Banda because they never found reason to do so, especially that there was a Presidential Dialogue Committee. All dialogue was throughout constructive, peaceful and was far from the current militant agitations and confrontational ultimatums we have been seeing in PAC since 2010.

In their own Constitution, the objectives of the Public Affairs Committee were, and they ought to remain,

to encourage religious bodies to fulfill their prophetic role and respond to the social and political affairs of the Republic of Malawi; to enter into and maintain a dialogue with the Government of the Republic of Malawi, and with opposition and other political parties and organisations, regarding issues of concern to the nation; to promote unity, peace and tranquility in the Republic of Malawi; to safeguard the rule of law and human rights in the Republic of Malawi.

We are dismayed that the current leadership of PAC has divorced the organization from the very religious bodies whose prophetic role it is supposed to encourage. Public Affairs Committee represents neither the voice of its religious organisations nor “the popular desire” in public affairs.

Whereas PAC was meant to “enter into and maintain dialogue with Government”, the current leaders of the organization have consistently disrespected dialogue and preferred mobilizing the mob spirit of revolt against Government contrary to promoting unity, peace and tranquility.

PAC has of late consistently failed to maintain dialogue with Government contrary to the reason of their existence. In 2016, PAC sought audience with the President His Excellency Professor Peter Arthur Mutharika, which the President graciously granted. The initial submitted statement of PAC literally demanded that the same President with whom they wanted to dialogue should resign from being the President of Malawi.

PAC was asked to remove their illogical demand if they were to meet the President. The President met PAC, discussed with them and directed that there be a Government Technical Team to continue dialoguing with their leadership to resolve their concerns.

Instead, PAC abruptly terminated the dialogue just because Government had asked for postponement of their meeting due to the fact that Ministers in the Technical Team were attending Parliament which was rising after only one week. Government continues to be concerned that PAC is a body that claims to be concerned with governance issues in this country and yet they would neither understand nor appreciate the importance of Ministers being available to Parliament to respond to policy queries and questions as Section 96 of the Constitution requires them. This strange behaviour has made Government question the motives of the executive leaders of PAC.

PAC asked again to meet the President who graciously accepted to grant them audience on 5 April 2017. However, PAC turned away from dialogue and suggestively declared to the public their desire for a revolt to oust the President simply because the President had shifted their meeting to another date. The demand for revolt which can lead to violence and anarchy is neither any “prophetic role” nor the promotion of unity, peace and tranquility in Malawi.

Given the foregone background, Government has concluded that PAC has departed from the principle of dialogue and its advisory role, which is why this organisation exists. Dialogue is by definition “a mutual discussion in search of a common resolution of a problem.” Dialogue is not one party throwing its demands upon another. However, PAC has since 2010 been imposing a series of disrespectful demands and ultimatums on Government, including demanding the resignation of President Bingu wa Mutharika and President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

Strangely, PAC never imposed any ultimatum or demand for resignation to President Joyce Banda in spite of all her mismanagement, state sanctioned Cashgate and its subsequent fiscal vandalism. PAC was silent when the former President Joyce Banda declared that she knew who shot Paul Mphwiyo. PAC has remained quiet when Joster Njanji, the only most senior Government official and former Principal Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet suspiciously died after declaring in court that he would tell the nation what really happened in Joyce Banda’s state sanctioned Cashgate.

PAC was silent, and continues to be silent, over the most suspicious sale of the presidential jet. PAC has ignored the fact that Malawians Cashgate has inflicted pain and untold suffering on Malawians.

Instead of speaking for the voiceless, we have noted that they have joined forces somewhere with MCP/Chakwera and Joyce Banda to issue strikingly similar sentiments in their attacks against government. We have reason to be concerned with the call for a revolt by Chakwera and PAC in a synchronized manner as they prepare to whip up public anger in preparation for the so-called “all-inclusive-meeting” of PAC. Obviously, PAC has chosen a politically biased position that is not consistent with its traditional role of being an independent arbitrator in matters that concern the majority of the people. In fact, PAC is behaving like a political party.

In echoing Lazarus Chakwera who chooses to see no development happening, PAC has also chosen to ignore any positive developments, including revival of the economy devastated by Cashgate, in order to make a biased conclusion in their statement. In their desire to exaggerate the perception of corruption, PAC is supporting misrepresentations of the procurement of the Zambian maize in which Daily Times literally lied that K9 billion was stolen and shared. Every honest Malawian now knows that no money was stolen and it is sheer crookedness for the religious leaders of PAC to use the maize procurement as one reason for instigating revolt and anarchy in our peaceful country. In fact, the crooked thinking of our religious men is evident in deliberately avoiding to acknowledge that the President was the first to appoint a Commission of Enquiry and democratically allowed the Commission to declare the truth of what they had found to the public. Instead, PAC is applauding some non-existent CSOs (because there was only Consumer Association of Malawi) for launching investigations in the procurement.

The above political biases only reinforce everybody’s view that PAC has lost its way and has been captured by the Opposition. Given its departure from the principles and reason of its existence, Government calls upon the trustees of PAC to re-examine this organization which has been the pride of our democracy for many years.

We cannot have a PAC that has rebelled against itself by divorcing its own principles, the very reason of its existence, national building values and losing the integrity of independence simply because its executive leadership wants to play politics the wrong way.

HON. NICHOLAS HARRY DAUSI,

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY &

GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON

