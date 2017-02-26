Malawi Govt Hails Rach Family Trust For Sealing k6oomillion Sponsorship Deal With The Queens

The national netball team (Malawi Queens) has officially been guaranteed a five year K 600 million sponsorship from Rach Family Trust, after signing of contract documents on the same.

The signing ceremony which took place Friday at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe was graced by Minister of Labour, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development, Henry Mussa whole hailed Rach Family Trust for the financing and urged more sports passionate organisations to emulate the gesture.

“This is the biggest sponsorship to ever happen in sports history,” complemented Mussa adding, “And this gesture should be emulated by all sports loving organisations. Don’t just look up to Government alone.”

Lined up in the multimillion contract package is a construction project of an indoor netball court to which Mussa has pledged commitment to oversee quick and efficient completion by urging the project’s coordinators to report directly to him saying protocol brings about unnecessary delays.

Acording to Chairperson for Rach Family Trust, Ravi Rach, sponsorship for the Queens was inspired by the team’s impressive performance which has among others, earned it sixth position on world ranking.

“Malawi netball has a great opportunity to grow and the sponsorship is to help enhance that growth,” explained Rach further adding, though not stressing commitment, that there could be opportunities for contract renewal after the five years.

Commitment for the sponsorship was expressed on 16th December, 2016 and the official signing marked the official sealing of the deal. (By James Mwale, Lilongwe, February 25, 2017, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...