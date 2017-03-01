Malawi Govt Condemns MCP’s Call For Revolt…Says Rev. Chakwera Has Appetite For Dictatorship And Anarchy

Government hereby condemns in strongest terms threats of violence and riots Dr. Lazarus Chakwera made recently in his statement to the public as reported in the press.

Dr. Chakwera’s appetite for dictatorship and anarchy as evidenced by his express desire to sabotage development and Parliament business unless President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika breaks some laws is menacing threat to our democracy.

Government is further concerned that Dr. Chakwera has called upon the Head of State to break the laws of the Republic by undermining the independence of and interference with the law enforcing agencies such as the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

We unequivocally reject Dr. Chakwera’s call for arbitrary searches of citizens’ houses because arbitrary use of power is the hallmark of dictatorship. As Dr. Chakwera betrays his desire for dictatorship, arbitrary use of power, anarchy and violence, President Mutharika remains a peaceful democrat who respects the rule of law. Nobody must take Malawi back to the days of dictatorship.

NICHOLAS DAUSI

GOVERNMENT SPOKESPERSON AND

MINISTER OF INFORMATION AND

COMMUNICATIONS TECHNOLOGY

