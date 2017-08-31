Malawi Govt Asked To Invest In Coffee Industry

Mzuzu Planters Cooperative Union has asked government to make more investments in the coffee industry in the wake of dwindling performance of tobacco on the international market.

Speaking with the Malawi News Agency (Mana) Wednesday, the cooperative union’s Chief Operations Officer, Bernard Kaunda said government should particularly promote smallholder coffee sector in the northern region and expand it to other regions of the country.

He said a lot of farmers in the region produce coffee but have market challenges which make them sell their produce at cheaper prices.

Therefore, he said, government should focus much on finding better markets for the farmers and promoting formation of more cooperatives.

“Coffee is a major source of foreign currency to the country just like tobacco.

“Cooperatives have to be made because, through such organizations, farmers could learn how to improve quality of their produce thereby making it much easier to bargain for better prices,” he said.

Kaunda then commended government for regularly organizing agricultural shows which, he said, is a step in the right direction.

Mzuzu Planters Cooperative Union promotes business diversification at farmer, cooperative and union levels as a means of diversifying sources of income.

Besides producing coffee through smallholder farmers, the union runs Usingini Commercial Farm, coffee shops popularly known as Mzuzu Coffee Dens and Mzuzu Coffee Suites. (By Kennedy Nyirongo

Mzuzu, August 31, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...