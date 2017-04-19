Malawi’s Premier Food and Music Festival Returns This Year…To Be Held From October 27th-29th At BICC

Malawi’s Premier Food and Music Festival returns this year with a great deal of diverse delicious treats on the menu.

Making the announcement in Lilongwe, Ovation Advertising Agency’s Head of Media and Public Relations, Rogers Siula disclosed that the Fusion Festival is scheduled to run on the weekend of 27th -29th October at the Bingu International Conference Centre’s Malawi Square.

Siula highlighted that the 2017 return of the festival is bound to make a difference with utmost meaning and shall build on the momentum the maiden version attained last year.

“This year, Ovation is extending its initiative to involving instrumental partners and we have a lot of exciting things lined up to make this year’s festival incredible, outstanding and attractive. This is Malawi’s one and only festival that celebrates food with a fusion of music, it remains the biggest family outdoor entertainment,” explained Siula.

Key on the menu, this year’s festival will be the partnership with Think Pink Malawi –a group that raises cancer awareness. Among other things, Think Pink’s annual parade will wind up at the festival on Saturday the 28th of October.

At the Festival, this Saturday will wear a pink theme – from smoothies, candies, confectionaries to face painting and all the fun that comes with pink. There are a number of exciting activities to build up to the Festival.

Ovation Advertising has lined up two challenges, namely: Malawi Bake-Off Contest and Bean twist. In the baking challenge, amateur bakers will be showcasing their skills and competence whilst the Bean twist shall be a competition for people to come up with a creative Malawian recipe for beans. The finals of these two challenges with take place at the Fusion Festival.

Meanwhile, Siula says the international music act to grace this year’s festival and ultimate prizes for the two challenges will be unveiled in due course.

Last year, the country’s first ever food carnival took centre stage at BICC’s Malawi Square to provide an opportunity for families to spend a weekend together amidst music and great food. Following its success, Ovation Fusion Festival was invited to attend South Africa’s food and music extravaganza –the DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival courtesy of Nedbank, in Johannesburg and the ZamFest in Zambia courtesy of Zambeef.

For more information contact: Rogers Bekisa Siula –Head of Media and Public Relations 0999 522 225 or 01 751 112 rsiula@ovationad.com or siula.rogers@gmail.com

