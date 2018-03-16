Malawi Court Sentences Another Cashgate Star Leonard Kalonga 7 & Half Yrs For Plundering K4bn

The High Court in Lilongwe has sentenced former ministry of tourism senior official Leonard Kalonga to 7and half years imprisonment for his role in the 2013 cashgate in which he facilated laundering state funds amounting to 4 billion kwacha.
High Court Judge Fiona Mwale has sentenced Kalonga, a former tourism assistant director, following his conviction on three counts in 2013.
Kalonga was convicted on three counts namely money laundering, conspiracy to defraud government and facilitating money laundering.
To prove his remorse for stealing public money, Kalonga has given back a state-of-the-range Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, two Toyota Corollas, Toyota Garcia and two houses located in Kawale- all valued at K76million.
Nanga Chaponda ndi Nkhalamba Gondwe mukuwasiilanji????
Munthu adavomereza kuti ndiwolakwa. Adakangompatsa 6 months bwa? Ndalama zingawole. Sadaphe munthu. Mlandu woba ndalama uli common kuchokera kale kale. Aliyese wabaibapo ndalama. Forgive the guy. It is my suggestion.
Someone stealing sugarcane is nor protected and gets mob justice..
What needs to happen is to revise the laws of Malawi and provide even stiffer punishments, the public financial management Act states that public officers who over spend or spend where there is no budget will have committed an offence but what is surprising is that the punishment is K100, 000 and 5 years imprisonment. You can see that with the monies that have been looted out of the public funds account can easily afford them bail or better yet freedom. Laws needs to be revised and the Acts needed to be amended to better protect public funds
Just very soon you we will hear kuti wapasidwa bail.
Yet a certain prebian is rotting in jail with a very simple case.
Koma migwanya imeneyi idapweteka mizimu yochuluka but look at the sentences.
Review our judicial laws,lets emulate our colleagues in Malaysia,Singapore,japan just to mention.They mean business when it comes to issues of corruption and money laundering