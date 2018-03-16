Malawi Court Sentences Another Cashgate Star Leonard Kalonga 7 & Half Yrs For Plundering K4bn

The High Court in Lilongwe has sentenced former ministry of tourism senior official Leonard Kalonga to 7and half years imprisonment for his role in the 2013 cashgate in which he facilated laundering state funds amounting to 4 billion kwacha.

High Court Judge Fiona Mwale has sentenced Kalonga, a former tourism assistant director, following his conviction on three counts in 2013.

Kalonga was convicted on three counts namely money laundering, conspiracy to defraud government and facilitating money laundering.

To prove his remorse for stealing public money, Kalonga has given back a state-of-the-range Mercedes Benz, Range Rover, two Toyota Corollas, Toyota Garcia and two houses located in Kawale- all valued at K76million.

