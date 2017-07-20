Malawi Court Rebuffs Chaponda…Remains In Custody At Blantyre Police Pending Bail Hearing

The Chief Resident Magistrate for Blantyre Court Simeon M’dedza has refused to suspend warrant of arrest for former Agriculture Minister George Chaponda. The defence counsel representing Chaponda had this morning applied to the court to invalidate the warrant of arrest on three grounds. He remains in custody at Blantyre police pending bail hearing.

Making the application at Blantyre Chief Magistrate Court, Chaponda through his lawyers Jai Banda and Madalitso M’meta argued that the state through the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) blatantly, flagrantly and defiantly disobeyed the terms and prescriptions contained in the warrant. The defence team said:

“ACB has refused, neglected, ignored or otherwise deliberately failed to comply with the warrant requiring the ACB to produce the said applicants before the court upon arresting them”. They added further that the ACB has thereby hugely undermined both the rule of law and the authority of the court. The lawyers want warrant of arrest obtained on July 14 by ACB be canceled.

Chaponda was arrested on Wednesday following investigations into the maize purchasing scandal and he faces charges of corruptly performing public functions, misuse of public office and possession of foreign currency contrary to sections 25 (A) and 25 (B) of the Corrupt Practices Act and regulation 25 A (1) of the exchange control regulations as read with section 3 of the Exchange Control Act

