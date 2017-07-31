Malawi Court Orders Five ‘Minibus Call Boys’ To Pay K5,000 each For Inconveniencing Passengers

Liwonde First Grade Magistrate Court Monday found guilty and ordered five men to pay K5, 000 each in default of four months imprisonment for touting who are popularly called ‘call boys’ at Liwonde Bus Stage.
According to Police Sub Inspector Kawonga, the police arrested Kina Maliro, 22, Peter Banda, 25, Hassan John, 31, Alick James, 20, and James Jusuwele, 37 as they were touting and forcing passengers to board minibuses contrary to their choices.
After reading a Road Traffic Act, the five men pleaded guilty to the charges but they asked for a fair sentence saying they tout to earn some income.
Sub Inspector Kawonga observed that most of the passengers are annoyed with touting as some lose their property in the course of the confusing the call boys deliberately cause.
“Touting is contrary to Section 8 sub section 167 of Road Traffic Act,” the prosecutor said.
Kawonga asked the court to give them stiffer penalty to let others realize that touting is unlawful.
First Grade Magistrate Jones Masula concurred with Kawonga saying touting is unlawful and mostly inconveniencing on the part of travellers and fined them. (By Evance Chisiano, Machinga, July 31, Mana)
Ulova pa Malawi ukuvuta.Those guys earn their living by that means.If it is an offence then the govt has to create more job opportunities for the youth.
What if those guys were irritating your mother or grand mother, how can you feel?
Should goverment create job to some who dont know anything? This pipo even u can give them 1 million to start bizines they can eat and come back on bus depot again
Law enforcement poor
TSOPANO PAMENEPO AKUFUNA MALOVAFE TIKADYERE KUTI NTCHITO TIKAIPEZA KUTI POTI IFE TILIBE ABALE ATHU MABWANA.
Very good development. These boys are rude,they insult and embarrass u wen u don’t get on th minibus they’re touting for. Pushing u around like u r clueless person. If they were polite enough it’d hv bn a diff story. In th course of pulling and pushing u around they’re also pick pocketing u. Much as there r no jobs,but these boys have always given customers headaches..shouting in ur ears. It’s awful,uncalled for. Amakhala amwa midori n high on weed,thts th problem. Kukutukwana eish pliz.. Had such an experience n it was very very bad.