Malawi Court Convicts Congolese Nationals For Illegal Entry

The Mchinji Magistrate Court has convicted three Congolese nationals for illegal entry and a Malawian national for aiding entry into the country to the three Congolese.

Mchinji Immigration Public Relations Officer, Madalitso Banda told the Malawi News Agency (MANA) that the four were arrested by Mchinji Immigration officers when they were conducting routine checks on Sunday 17th September, 2017.

He said the three Congolese namely: Saidi Djumatatu 22, Saidi Ramazani 29 and Aruna Radjabu 24, illegally entered Mchinji through unchartered routes where they were aided by the Malawian, Victor Kalala Muyimona, a Mangochi based businessman.

“When they were taken to Mchinji Magistrate Court, the court found the three Congolese nationals guilty of illegally entering Malawi contrary to Section 21(1) of the Immigration Act and also found the Malawian guilty of aiding and abetting illegal entry into the country contrary to Section 36 of the same Act.

The prosecution process was successfully led by the Prosecution team from the Regional Immigration office in Lilongwe.

The three Congolese have been fined K100, 000 each or in default serve imprisonment for six (6) months. The court has also recommended for deportation of the three after the fine is paid or serve the sentence.

The Malawian has been fined K300, 000 or in default serve imprisonment for ten (10) months.

The fines have not yet been paid and the four are remanded at Mchinji Police station. (By Sarah Munthali, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...