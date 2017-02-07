Malawi Court Allows Madonna To Adopt Twin Girls

The High Court in Lilongwe has granted US pop star Madonna permission to adopt twin girls from Malawi.

The adoption brings to 4, children the singer has adopted from Malawi. About two weeks ago, the singer made an application to the High court for adoption and appeared before it in the company of the 4-year-old twins.

Madonna and two Malawian children she adopted earlier David Banda (L) and Mercy James (R) in this photo

This is Madonna’s third adoption having succeeded in taking David and Mercy as her children in 2008 and 2009 respectively.

Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula confirmed the court’s decision to grant Madonna her wish to adopt the children.

“Madonna is granted an order to proceed with the adoption of the children,” said Mvula without divulging more details.

It has emerged officials who wrote a social worker’s report on Madonna’s suitability to adopt the twins gave her a glowing reference, MailOnline can reveal.

According to a insider at the High Court in Malawi’s capital, officials with the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare carried out a detailed investigation into Madonna and her home life after she submitted a 12-page application to adopt.

The source said the report only said complimentary things about the 58-year-old, and added: ‘The adoption was never really in doubt.

‘The report on Madonna was very complimentary about her suitability to adopt the children.

‘It counted very much in her favour that she has provided a stable home to two other orphans.’

The report would have looked into Madonna’s financial ability to care for the children as well as their subsequent education.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare told MailOnline: ‘All aspects of the prospective parents are investigated.’

US pop diva Madonna sits among Malawian children during a visit to the Mkoko Primary School, one of the schools Madonna’s Raising Malawi organization has built jointly with US organization BuildOn

Social workers will visit Madonna at home in New York before her adoption of twin girls can be finalised, a judge in Malawi ruled.

Madonna, described as a great friend of Malawi, will be under observation for a year before authorities will finalise her adoption of twin girls Stella and Esther.

Making her ruling on the adoption, judge Fiona Mwale said before completing the process Madonna will be under observation for 12 months during which time a home study report should be submitted to the court.

Judge Mwale gave her ruling in chambers in a private hearing in front of Madonna, her lawyer Titus Mvalo and a court clerk at the High Court in Lilongwe.

Judiciary spokesperson Mlenga Mvula said Madonna can take the twins with her to the US.

The star and her two new daughters are expected to leave Malawi Wednesday.

Madonna with her Malawian adopted children, David (front left) and Mercy (middle left), during a trip to the country in 2013

Twin four-year-olds, Stella and Esther, were living in the same orphanage where Madonna found her first Malawian child David Banda.

The girls had been living at the Home of Hope in Mchinji for the last two years.

According to court records, the children were born on August 24, 2012 and at the time of the hearing of the petition they are aged four years and seven months.

Mvula said their father is still alive while their mother died within one week of delivery on 29th August 2012 from caesarian section complications.

“They are coming from a family of five siblings,” he said.

Making her ruling, judge Fiona Mwale, acknowledged Madonna satisfies the age requirement under section 3 subsection 1 of the adoption of children act and that Madonna as a petitioner is above the 25 years of age and that the age difference between her and the infants is more than 21 years set out in the law.

She said the court had also taken note of Madge’s development projects in Malawi before describing her as “A good friend of the country”.

The court considered these projects with her latest project being the one for which she has raised US7.5m which is the construction of Paediatric Surgery Ward at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre which is scheduled to open early next year.

“The court considered that since she is regularly coming into the country to visit these projects it means she will still be visiting the country therefore giving the children a chance to be closer to the family members,” the judge observed.

Mvula said the adoption was confirmed by their father and her maternal uncle which is a legal requirement to kick start the adoption process.

