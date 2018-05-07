Malawi, Botswana Commit To Strenghten Ties

His Excellency Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika, president of the Republic of Malawi and His Excellency Mokgweetsi Masisi, president of the Republic of Botswana have emphasized their government’s committment to strengthen the relations between their countries.

Speaking during a media briefing after holding bilateral talks at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, the two presidents said they are committed to revive and rekindle the relationship that has always been there between the two countries.

Prof. Mutharika said he wants the two countries to hold the Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation which last convened in 2013 in Gaborone. He said, Malawi/Botswana Joint Permanent Commission of Cooperation (JPCC), will enhance mutually beneficial cooperation of the two countries in various sectors including trade, transport , communications, mining, forestry, wildlife, defence and security among others. Taking his turn, H.E Masisi said his visit to Malawi is a testimony that Botswana will continue to support and cooperate with Malawi particularly in areas of Tourism, Mining and public management of other areas that have seen Botswana achieve unprecedented economic growth. During the meeting the two Excellencies also discussed regional, continental and global issues that concern the two states. His Excellency Mr. Mokgweetsi Masisi, president of the Republic of Botswana has since left Malawi for Botswana.

