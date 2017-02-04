Malawi Averts Hunger…Scores High On Food Security Despite ‘Maizegate’ Propaganda

Public Accounts Committee of Parliament is a constitutional Committee which is mandated to carry out oversight duties on all government ministries, departments and institutions. It can subpoena any of these to appear before it. Among the stake holders that appeared before this honourable committee, one of the days last year was the Road Traffic Directorate. Public Accounts Committee of Parliament is a constitutional Committee which is mandated to carry out oversight duties on all government ministries, departments

A question was posed to the Director of Road Traffic by one honourable member of the committee, and it went on some how like this: ” Director, do you think the availability of speed trap cameras on the roads is helping to prevent over speeding? considering that drivers warn each other that there is speed trap ahead and they slow down, so you are not able to arrest any driver?” This is how the director responded: ” Honourable chair and honourable members, our aim is to prevent over speeding, and not to arrest drivers. So, if drivers can slow down for fear of our speed traps, then we have achieved our objective”. The committee was convinced with the response.

Now, applying the director’s thinking to the current maize situation in Malawi, where people are opting to buy maize from vendors who are seeming to be cheaper than ADMARC which is selling the staple food at the price of asafuna asiye (if you don’t want you can leave it),We can say that the government of Malawi has fulfilled it’s strategic plan for food security. The indicator is: “NO SINGLE PERSON HAS DIED WHILE TRYING TO BUY MAIZE AT ADMARC”.

