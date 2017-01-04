Malawi Adventist University In Management Crisis: Vice Chancellor Dr. Kadyakapita, Registrar Steve Moyo In Fierce Fight

Malawi Adventist University has been rocked with administration crisis which has so far divided the entire management with two teams emerging, one being championed by Vice Chancellor of the University Dr. Mozecie Kadyakapita fondly known as KK who wants Registrar Steve Moyo fired from his position and replaced by Kadyakapita’s puppet Maclead Banda ,while the other team in majority is against Kadyakapita ill motives against the University registrar and haven opted to side with Steve Moyo.

As mood is now at Lakeview Campus in Ntcheu, situated in the area of TA Njolomole, many observers have projected that Kadyapita’s bad motives could spell doom for the institution as members of staff have turned against him based on his attitude towards university registrar Stevie Moyo and other senior staff at the college.

Our sources within the Seventh-day Adventist owned institution have established that Registrar Steve Moyo is currently serving a suspension after controversial circumstances surrounding the university’s congregation last October where 402 students graduated in different programmes but reports indicate that Moyo’s suspension is more than the graduation issue and what meets the eye with Kadyakapita trying so hard outclass Moyo who he thinks is a threat to his position whose term has expired.

Well-placed sources said Kadyakapita, whose term of contract has expired, has been feeding the members of the council with bad talk against Moyo whom he eyes as a threat to his position during the next interviews.

As that is not enough tribulation against Moyo, Kadyakapita is also said to have recommended his “puppet boy” the assistant registrar Maclead Banda, whom he has always preferred to take over him, as acting university registrar if he succeeds to boot Moyo out of his way.

Banda, a former lecturer at the institution, was kicked out of the lecture-room at the institution by his students for poor delivery.He was then moved to his present position with Kadyakapita’s help.

