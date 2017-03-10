Malawi Achievers Awards UK 2017 Edition Set For May 27, Nominations Open

LONDON (March 10, 2017 ) – Organisers of the Malawi Achievers Awards UK have announced date for the 2017 edition set for May 27 in Leicester city.

The awards are organised by Malawi Association UK whose chairperson Martin Guga said the fourth edition of the event will be “much improved.”

Guga said nominations for the awards are open until the end of April and all Malawians are being encouraged to nominate their favourite person or organisation to ensure they win an award in different categories.

When submitting the nominations, people are being encouraged to clearly state the name of the nominee and the category they are being nominated for, as well as links to their work or brief profile. On the venue, Guga said the organisers have identified two good facilities to host the prestigious event in Leicester and are working on finer details to pick what will be “the very best.”

Awards project coordinator Felix Banda said the ‘red –carpet’ event will feature a 3 course dinner and live entertainment as well as the awards ceremony and an after-party.

“We are alerting the people to keep the date of May 27 for the event; there is a lot being cooked up in organising and more details will be released. This year it is going on higher levels,” he said.

Tickets have been released on general sale and an exciting line up of artists has been drawn up. Publicist for the awards, Thom Twee, said they seek to honour individuals and organisations that have remained a source of inspiration to the rest of the Malawian community in the UK.

“There’s a lot to expect this year,” he said.

The Malawi Achievers Awards have become the biggest event for the diaspora and they are helping promotion of Malawi’s identity and culture in the United Kingdom. Since their inception in 2014, the awards have grown in patronage and nominations that more partners are willing to support the annual events as a permanent programme of the Malawi Association UK.

Like this: Like Loading...