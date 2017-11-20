Malata Subsidy Registers Good Progress In Kasungu

Amid reports of funds abuse in some districts, Kasungu is said to be making remarkable progress in the Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme (DAHSP) also known as Malata Subsidy.

Kasungu has since completed construction of 643 houses out of 675 houses under phase one and currently, 180 houses out of 675 in phase two have been roofed and plastered.

Kasungu District Rural Housing Officer, Lackson Nyasulu, told Malawi News Agency (MANA) in an interview that he was satisfied with the progress so far, saying the program had changed peoples’ lives for the better.

“People have stopped living in dilapidated houses and are now in decent houses and this has transformed lives for the better than it was before the coming of the programme.

“I am very much impressed with the work and progress so far, as we have managed to complete constructing most of the houses we targeted in the first phase and the beneficiaries are now living in these descent houses. We are in the second phase of the program which is also showing how swift we are progressing,” Nyasulu said.

One of the beneficiaries, Maria Mwale of Chikowereni Village in Traditional Authority Kaomba, said the program has changed her life for good as she is now in the group of those people having good houses.

“I was staying in a grass-thatched house which was leaking during rainy season, it was very tough for us to stay comfortably in the house because our belongings such as clothes, beddings and cooking floor could easily get wet by the rains, but now our story has changed as we are now living in this good house,” said Mwale.

Despite the successes in the programme, Nyasulu said they are currently encountering mobility problems and delay of suppliers in supplying building materials, factors that a lead to slow progress in the delivery of the materials.

Launched in December 2014, the program’s aim was to provide the poor and vulnerable families with decent and affordable housing.

