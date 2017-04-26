Make Them See Red: FAM Pleads For Flames Support Against Madagascar On Saturday At Bingu Stadium

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) General Secretary Alfred Gunda has issued an emotional rallying call for the nation to unite behind Malawi national team, the Flames ahead of 2018 CHAN qualifier second leg match against Madagascar on Saturday.

As per tradition, the Flames of Malawi lost 1-0 away in Antananarivo on Saturday last week in the preliminary first leg.

FAM’s General Secretary Gunda made the call on Wednesday in an interview with a local radio station. He said that the Flames need Malawians support. “The team (flames) needs our support; we are playing at home and we should come in our large numbers and fill the Bingu National Stadium to support our boys until the last whistle,” said Gunda in an interview with a local radio station.

Recently, Flames Head Coach Ronny van Geneugden said, “It is not yet over, so we will see after the first leg in Lilongwe after 90 or 120 minutes. When you play at home, you have 10 to 15 percent extra and I am sure that if we can have a full stadium and the 12th man, we can win.”

Meanwhile, Madagascar national football team is expected to arrive in the country today on Wednesday to start their preparations. The winning team will progress to the next round of 2018 Championship of African Nations (Chan) and will face Mozambique later in July this year. (By Thumbiko Nyirongo

