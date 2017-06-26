Makande In The House…Joins DPP After Rejecting Advances From MCP, Aford & Mia

Malawi’s seasoned politician Hophmally Makande has joined the Mighty DPP after rejecting advances from MCP, Aford and Shadow MCP runningmate Sidik Mia.
In the picture, DPP’s Eastern Region Vice President Bright Msaka, who is also Energy and Natural Resources Minister welcoming Makande over the weekend.
DPP Please Reject Him Please
Zachaninso Zimenezi…Nkhani Pano Ndi Makobili Man..
Everyone got a rights to join any party
i once told u malawi voice kuti chamba mumadyachi mapeto ake ndi misala.nanga pali zoyamikila apa?
Kkkkkkk!!! Makande si munthu amene mungadzidzimuke naye in politics. Msuzi mwa iye udatha kale kale. Dpp is falling!!!!!!!