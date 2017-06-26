Makande In The House…Joins DPP After Rejecting Advances From MCP, Aford & Mia

By on 31 Comments

Makande Being welcomed over the weekend

Malawi’s seasoned politician Hophmally Makande has joined the Mighty DPP after rejecting advances from MCP, Aford and Shadow MCP runningmate Sidik Mia.

In the picture, DPP’s Eastern Region Vice President Bright Msaka, who is also Energy and Natural Resources Minister welcoming Makande  over the weekend.

Makande In The House…Joins DPP After Rejecting Advances From MCP, Aford & Mia added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

31 Responses to "Makande In The House…Joins DPP After Rejecting Advances From MCP, Aford & Mia"

← Older Comments
  1. Liboti Tenthwa   June 26, 2017 at 7:23 am

    DPP Please Reject Him Please

    Reply
  2. Joseph James   June 26, 2017 at 7:25 am

    Zachaninso Zimenezi…Nkhani Pano Ndi Makobili Man..

    Reply
  3. Sipho Kunene   June 26, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Everyone got a rights to join any party

    Reply
  4. Chris Dambuleni   June 26, 2017 at 7:35 am

    i once told u malawi voice kuti chamba mumadyachi mapeto ake ndi misala.nanga pali zoyamikila apa?

    Reply
  5. Donnie Elias Banda   June 26, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Kkkkkkk!!! Makande si munthu amene mungadzidzimuke naye in politics. Msuzi mwa iye udatha kale kale. Dpp is falling!!!!!!!

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply