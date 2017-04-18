Majestic SHM Boutique Lodge In Area 10 Getting Bigger And Better…The Best Place You Can Relax, Lodge In Town

A majestic and sophisticated SHM Boutique Lodge has become a preferable avenue to relax, spend quality leisure time and for your basic accommodation in the Capital City Lilongwe.

Situated in Area 10 near Blue ginger, lovers and visitors spend quality time at a very reasonable fee.

Here tailored made services with overall sophisticated ambience can take care of all very personalized needs. Rooms starting from MK10-MK20 with 10-20% discounts allowed.This magnificent lodge has about 20 rooms with 2 conference halls on top of a 24/7 multi cuisine restaurant and bar at the garden.

That’s not all. All rooms have garden view.

“You are all invited and welcomed. Should u need further clarification please feel free to contact the undersigned..Big Thank you from bottom of my Heart for all your support and cooperation extended since 2.5 yrs. For every booking either conference or room booking, you get a 25% discounts. ” said the Lodge’s Managing Director Ritesh

SHM BOUTIQUE LODGE & EASY BITE WITH FULL FLEDGED BAR & MULTI CUISINE SPECIALTY RESTAURANT WITH GARDEN VIEW.

PLOT 6 & 7 AREA 10.

CONTACT:0997145147

