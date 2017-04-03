Magetsi Ponseponse: APM To Launch Malawi Rural Electrification Program In Mulanje On Weds, Thereafter A Rally At MJ Mission Ground

By on 10 Comments

His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Wednesday April 5 preside over the official launch of the Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP) 8 at Ngolowera School in Mulanje from 14:00 hrs.

Thereafter, the President shall address the public at Mulanje Mission ground, according to a press statement signed by the State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani.

Magetsi Ponseponse: APM To Launch Malawi Rural Electrification Program In Mulanje On Weds, Thereafter A Rally At MJ Mission Ground added by on
View all posts by Malawi Voice Reporter →

10 Responses to "Magetsi Ponseponse: APM To Launch Malawi Rural Electrification Program In Mulanje On Weds, Thereafter A Rally At MJ Mission Ground"

← Older Comments
  1. Misinde Tsotsi   April 3, 2017 at 8:38 pm

    Kuipa nkhope ndimtima omwe president wakoyo iyaaaaaa

    Reply
  2. Frank Jumbe   April 3, 2017 at 9:47 pm

    Mmesa Joyce Banda anapanga kale launch programme yomweyi 2012/2013 ku Muloza Border ku Mulanje konko?

    Reply
  3. Peter Mwakihana   April 4, 2017 at 2:40 am

    KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK LAST YEAR WE HARD A BIG PROBLE CORCENING A BOUT THE SHORTAGE OF ELECTRICITY THE TODAY U WANT TO ADD COSULMER IS IT GOING TO WORK?YOU ARE JUST CHEATING US.

    Reply
  4. Samson K Nkhata   April 4, 2017 at 7:18 am

    Mcp ikalowa mboma mu may 2019 ndikutsikimizileni amalawi anzanga magetsi mudzidzazimitsa kufuna kwanu komanso tidzachotsa msonkho pogula ma units komanso polipira ma bill……

    Reply
  5. James Ganizani   April 4, 2017 at 9:47 am

    Best title ndi yakuti nthambo zamagetsi posepose.Mukadapanga fix problem first mkuwonjezera mphamvu kt aliyese akhalenawodi magetsiwo,anyway timva mayankho anu

    Reply
← Older Comments

Leave a Reply