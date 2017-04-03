Magetsi Ponseponse: APM To Launch Malawi Rural Electrification Program In Mulanje On Weds, Thereafter A Rally At MJ Mission Ground

Connect on Linked in

His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Wednesday April 5 preside over the official launch of the Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP) 8 at Ngolowera School in Mulanje from 14:00 hrs.

Thereafter, the President shall address the public at Mulanje Mission ground, according to a press statement signed by the State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani.

