Magetsi Ponseponse: APM To Launch Malawi Rural Electrification Program In Mulanje On Weds, Thereafter A Rally At MJ Mission Ground

His Excellency the President Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika will on Wednesday April 5 preside over the official launch of the Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP) 8 at Ngolowera School in Mulanje from 14:00 hrs.
Thereafter, the President shall address the public at Mulanje Mission ground, according to a press statement signed by the State House Press Secretary Mgeme Kalilani.
Kuipa nkhope ndimtima omwe president wakoyo iyaaaaaa
Mmesa Joyce Banda anapanga kale launch programme yomweyi 2012/2013 ku Muloza Border ku Mulanje konko?
KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK LAST YEAR WE HARD A BIG PROBLE CORCENING A BOUT THE SHORTAGE OF ELECTRICITY THE TODAY U WANT TO ADD COSULMER IS IT GOING TO WORK?YOU ARE JUST CHEATING US.
Mcp ikalowa mboma mu may 2019 ndikutsikimizileni amalawi anzanga magetsi mudzidzazimitsa kufuna kwanu komanso tidzachotsa msonkho pogula ma units komanso polipira ma bill……
Best title ndi yakuti nthambo zamagetsi posepose.Mukadapanga fix problem first mkuwonjezera mphamvu kt aliyese akhalenawodi magetsiwo,anyway timva mayankho anu