Mafikizolo Coming To Malawi: To Share Stage With Tay Grin

A renowned South African music group Mafikizolo which cancelled their show in the country in December last year is expected to perform in Malawi on 9 June at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC).

A press statement issued on Wednesday by the South African High Commissioner, Her Excellency Thenjiwe Mtintso, the multi-award winning Afro Pop duo, Mafikizolo, will perform together with one of the most popular artist in Malawi Tay Grin as part of celebrating South Africa’s 23 years of freedom.

The event has been hosted by the South African High Commission in partnership with some South African Businesses partners.

Tickets for the concert are currently on sale at K25, 000 and the proceeds will be used to construct of the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) multipurpose hall.

The tickets can be accessed at FoodWorths, Lilly Alfonso Studio, Business Centre, and Steers: walker total filling station.

The theme for the celebrations is ‘Deepening Democracy and Harnessing the Youth Demographic Dividend in South Africa, Malawi and the Continent for the Africa We want’.

This will be the third time for the duo that consists of Theo Kgosinkwe and Nhlanhla Nciza to perform in Malawi having performed for the first time in 2012 at Lake of Stars. (By Ireen Kayira, Blantyre, June 2, Mana)

Like this: Like Loading...