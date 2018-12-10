MAENGA–A HATE FUELING REGIME CHANGE GROUP OR AN MCP FRONT?

MAENGA is a Malawian unregistered group that calls itself Malawi Engagement Group and “Think tank”, but a scratch on the surface of the real intentions of the group makes a scary revelation.

The group is led by a Saunders Jumah, a Malawian born “sangoma” or “a juju man” based Namibia. He claims to have left Malawi in the early ’90s when running away from the Kamuzu Banda regime. The group also boasts of having some “Professors” or people who are from academia. They all hold extremist views.

The glue that seems to hold the MAENGA brigade together is a hate-fuelled orgy of anti-government propaganda. Furthermore, it is their intolerance to different views. While they tell people that they are a “neutral” group, they are actually nothing but a group that agitates for unrest, feed and fuel hate in all the corners of Malawi.

A cursory look at their Facebook page makes a shocking revelation about the depth of their unwarranted hatred of the government, and the Malawians President, Mutharika. Their “utopian dictums” reveals a singular thread of message and obsession about “removing the government” by any means necessary – even if undemocratic.

What this group of manipulators have mastered is propaganda, and how to play people’s emotions – in particular about the national issues. The group picks topical national issues, and then rile up as much anger as they can to the people. In general, people get addicted to feeling offended or angry all the time because it gives them a high; being self-righteous and morally feels good.

But, MAENGA’s objective is not just selling anger, hatred and darkness as their product. They have their eye on the big prize, which is regime change.

In one of the political debate groups, Saunders Jumah threatened that “there will be a civil war in Malawi if the DPP wins elections”. The question is, who will cause the civil war? Moreover, why would there be a civil war just because one political party has won the elections over others?

That statement alone is a revelation of what is bubbling below the surface of MAENGA, and in particular, why they sell anger and anti-government sentiment as their main product. They want to effect a regime change in Malawi. What remains unknown is who pays them to divide and destroy this peace-loving nation.

A deeper look into their articles further reveal NO positive content about Malawi. None!

Most of their articles are also leaning very close to the MCP in terms of policy, sharing similarities in language and issues they tackle – which is why we can safely conclude that they are a possible MCP front.

Those who listen or buy into MAENGA agenda must remember that the outrage and hate that MAENGA preaches is like a lot of other things that feel good but over time devour us from the inside out. And it is even more gradual than most vices because we do not even consciously acknowledge that it is a pleasure.

Living in a democratic society and a free society means that we have to deal with views of people we do not necessarily like. That is a price we pay – and it is the whole point of the system.

As for MAENGA, the organisation is nothing but a dangerous poison that is going to consume the society if we do not reject it with the contempt it deserves. Malawi has been through a lot. We have been a lot as a nation. We do not need another bloodshed from the “civil war” and “civil uprising” that MAENGA promises.

Jumah and his group must be avoided like rabies infested dogs. Pariahs to society! If this society allows itself to soak in their poison, Malawi is destined for only one end – painful death and destruction.

Malawi does not need hate that is preached by the MAENGAs of this world. We need love, and positivity – because we are a country rising.

