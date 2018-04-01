Macra Finally Reclaims Toyota Prado From Bisika

It never rains but it pours for former Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) Deputy Director General Francis Bisika as the Authority has finally snatched the official vehicle he was clinging to while he was pushing and pressing for his way back to the communications regulatory body.

Macra security personnel, along side police officers, Saturday morning stormed Bisika’s house in Blantyre where they reclaimed the Authority’s property, Toyota Prado registration number BU 9900.

According to inside sources, Bisika does not have any contract with Macra, but was declining to voluntarily surrender the vehicle.

One of the police officers, who accompained Macra security team and asked not to be mentioned, it took them nearly four hours to have the vehicle.

The source claimed that Bisika had instructed his house servants to tell Macra Security team that he (Bisika) was not around and that they should leave the premises.

“The police advised the Macra sucurity personnel not to leave, but rather wait for Bisika right at his house considering that they have been chasing for the vehicle for more than a month now.

“He didn’t show up when they waited for some time, they just used the duplicate keys and he has been asked to surrender the other set of keys.

“At the moment I cannot tell Bisika’s next cause of action because both Macra and Bisika await the determination from the Court as presently Bisika does not have a contract with Macra, hence the decision to reclaim the vehicle,” claimed an inside source.

Macra’s Legal Director Dan Chiwoni could not be reached as he was reportedly in Mulanje for other assignments.

This comes barely a few days after local media reported that the High Court ordered the communications regulator to allow Bisika back to work within 72 hours from the day order was issued.

At the expiry of 72 hours deadline, Bisika’s lawyer Chance Gondwe is said to have penned Macra Board Chairperson Reverend Alex Maulana reminding him of the court order.

Gondwe, it is claimed, warned that should Macra under the board chair ignore the order, he would be in contempt of court and face jail.

But latest information gathered by this reporter indicates that the judgment went in Macra’s favour with Bisika ordered to pay all legal costs.

Bisika and his lawyer (Gondwe) were not readily available to comment on the matter, but Malawi Voice will certainly get their position as this reporter is still studying and appreciating the ruling in question.