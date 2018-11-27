LWB Spends K1.6 Billion On Prepaid, Over 2,000 Meters Installed

Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) says it has so far spent K1.6 billion on its innovative prepaid metering system which is aimed at enhancing revenue collection and eradicate illegal water usage by simplifying water supply services. LWB is implementing the prepaid metering system using its own resources.

The Board has spent K1.6 billion to procure 9,280 meters of which 2,179 have already been installed.

LWB assistant Public Relations Officer, Maurice Nkawihe while confirming in an interview, said the installation exercise, which is in its second phase, targets all its customers. “We started with corporate institutions, and now the installation exercise has been extended to domestic customers. It is our desire that each and every customer is on prepaid metering system,” said Nkawihe.

Nkawihe said with the prepaid metering system customers are able to manage their water consumption.

“Prepaid metering system is one of the innovations we are adopting to improve service delivery. With this system, it’s easy for a customer to tell if there is water misuse and come up with measures to control usage. “Now customers are able to determine how much to spend on water depending on their budget; with prepaid, customers only use what they have paid for and there is no need to worry about monthly bills,” added Nkawihe. LWB has so far partnered with Telekom Networks Malawi (TNM) Plc to accord its customers opportunity to easily buy water tokens through mobile money platform, Mpamba.

“There is no need for customers to panic on how to access water tokens. They can buy water tokens at any time through TNM

Mpamba. They can also buy tokens through First Capital bank (formally FMB) ATMs and Point of Sale Device (PoS).” Currently meter installation is underway in Area 1, 2, 3, 4, 10, 11, 12, 13, 18, 19, 20, 25, 23, 28, 29, 33, 40, 43, 47, 49 and all Malawi Housing Corporation houses. Meanwhile, customers have expressed excitement with the system and have since urged the Board to speed up the installation exercise. One of the customers, Tifatse Mkomanji wrote on LWB Facebook page: “That’s nice you drink according to your pocket fulumilani bwerani mu 36 (hurry up we need it in Area 36)”.

Another customer, Smith Mnkhamanga could not hide his eagerness to have the prepaid meter, urging the Board to speed up the process. “I want it urgently at area 23 please,” said Smith Mnkhamanga. Pre-paid water metering system is an upgrade from post-paid metering system which Lilongwe Water Board has been using since its establishment in 1947.

