Lulu Set For Master-Piece Single Release On Birthday

The celebrated Afro Vibes Star Lawrence Khwisa popularly known as Lulu will this year celebrate his 30th birthday to mesmarize fans through releasing an all time masterpiece single, the youthful artist has announced.

His birthday falls on May 7 hence the day of great musical anticipation.

In an interview, the Lilongwe based artist said the single carries a matured and rich message of love.

“It encourages broken hearts that there is love after broken relationships,” Lulu explained.

The artist says, he will include the birth day gift release in his 6th album slated for release at the end of this year or sooner.

However, Lulu said, for easy access, he will ensure to make the single available on malawimusic.com as he has previously done with some of his previous hits. In addition, the guitar wizard said the single will also be available on Lulu and Mathumela band Facebook page.

About his forth coming album, the vocals and instrument maestro said fans and all music lovers should expect great music that reflects a fully fledged, a rather matured Lulu.

He has therefore communicated that he has organised a countrywide tour where he will showcase the antics of matured Lulu and that of his Mathumela band.

“Come to the shows to experience the all time hits from Mathumela house,” said Lulu and continued: “This will be a special time for great original live music on stage and I won’t leave anyone of you dissapointed.”

The artist who has previously released more than 3 singles has 5 albums enriched with sensational music to his credit.

Lulu who started his musical journey at the age of 7 through singing in a local church choir has over the years made remarkable growth in Afro Vibes Music until now that he has become a household name. A real talent to reckon with. – Written By Munthu Wakuda Leo

