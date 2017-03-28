Lulu Dates SA Fans Ahead Of May 7 Single Release

The celebrated Afro Vibes Star, Lulu will this Wednesday depart for South Africa to stage a live performance ahead of his much awaited single release.

Together with his Mathumela band, the star is from March 31until April 2 scheduled to perform in three venues of which one is in Cosmo City and the other two in Rustenberg North.

Speaking from his Lilongwe base, the “Nzalera” star has challenged his South African fans that they should expect an out of the world performance as, unlike in the past, he will be captured live with Mathumela Band.

Said Lulu: “Whenever I performed without Mathumela backing me, I used to tell them that, for the best performance, I missed my band so much and therefore they should come this time around to prove my claims right.”

He continued: “You see, charged with so much energy, with my band we can play like magic. We can surely play the whole night and empty out all songs from my 5 albums without giving any excuse. This easily happens because we know each other pretty well as we feel to the bones every song that we play.”

Lulu who has previously performed in South Africa for more than five times says he has a special relationship with his fans in the country of gold.

“Over the years, they have always followed every single musical project that I have carried out and in return, I make sure I give them what they want-the best of me.”

In all the gigs, Lulu is expected to share stage with the “Sweet Banana” star, Dan Lufani alongside the upcoming artist Gwedegwede aka Osama.

Lulu says the international performance this time around will help him get in the right mood for his forth coming single release on May 7 which he describes as “a masterpiece worthy to be presented as a birthday gift for my fans”.

All the three gigs have been organised by Malawians living in South Africa.

