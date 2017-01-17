Lucius Banda Wants DPP-UDF Partnership Reviewed: Let’s Start Minding Our Business

Outspoken United Democratic Front (UDF) executive member Lucius Banda said time has come for his party to consider bowing out of DPP partnership as it is working to the disadvantage of the Yellow political house.
UDF parliamentarians moved to government side after President Peter Mutharika dangled a ministerial position to UDF leader Atupele Muluzi, soon after 2014 elections.
But Banda, a member of parliament for Balaka North, told a local radio station that about 24 months into the partnership, there is nothing to show on the part of UDF.
“I have not seen any significant benefit of the partnership, apart from a single cabinet position and two ambassadorial posts. But on the ground, there is totally nothing to show.
“It’s the high time we should start repositioning ourselves. Let’s leave other people’s business and start minding our own.,” said the gifted musician.
Banda also shot down assertions that UDF was sinking saying it was only some party leaders that are sinking.
“UDF is a huge party to sink. It is very much alive on the ground and structures are still intact. All we have to do is to start communicating with them,” he said.
There was no immediate reaction from UDF on the matter.
Ironically, Banda is the UDF MP who strongly refused to join government side in Parliament.
Politics ya chinyamata pano inatha ikuseweredwayi ndiyokhwima bwino kaseweleni Dpp woyeee
The time will come, when Atupele will revenge what Bingu did to his father. Now he pretends to play a nice guy and being a minister his father is being protected from the corruption case. He will strike when no one is expecting, remember what he did to jb it will be the same to peter mutharika. Mmene zilili pano ufd ili ndi mwayi onse opanga dominate ku southern region bcoz dpp yatchuka ndi mbiri zoipa. Nthawi ya udf kunali bwino kunalibe zosankhana mtundu, chitukuko chinkagawidwa evenly. Without udf and Bakili muluzi, mzuzu wud not hav the high court, auction floors, mzuzu central hospital, mzuzu iniversity etc. This is why i respect muluzi very much.
The reason I like Soldier Lucius Banda is his wisdom. This guy is a real fighter who only speaks the truth and calls a spade a spade. Soldier samanyengelera ponena. Pamene palakwika amanena mopanda kuwopa kuti kuli Kamuzu, Bingu, Atupele kapena Pitala ayi. Ngati pali munthu akamuna eni eni pandale za lero ndi achina Lucius Banda, Bon Kalindo ndi Kamlepo Kalua. These are real men of politics who don’t do things to please their bosses but Malawians at large. Bravo my soldier mukunena zowona. Lucius Banda could make a better leader of UDF than Atupele himself because he flocks with the hyenas. UDF ichoke mu mgwirizano ndi DPP chifukwa palibe chomwe chikupindulira UDF.
Tsoka mtunda ndi nyanja poti woyipa watsikira mkoko. I wish Lucius mbanda
Thats very true…….this partnership has not and is not benefiting UDF in anyway….if anything, this marriege is killing the once Mighty UDF. I wish UDF leadership could listen to Hon Banda. I salute Hon Banda for sticking to his decision to remain on the UDF/Opposition side when the whole UDF was flocking to DPP.