Lucius Banda Wants DPP-UDF Partnership Reviewed: Let’s Start Minding Our Business

Outspoken United Democratic Front (UDF) executive member Lucius Banda said time has come for his party to consider bowing out of DPP partnership as it is working to the disadvantage of the Yellow political house.

UDF parliamentarians moved to government side after President Peter Mutharika dangled a ministerial position to UDF leader Atupele Muluzi, soon after 2014 elections.

But Banda, a member of parliament for Balaka North, told a local radio station that about 24 months into the partnership, there is nothing to show on the part of UDF.

“I have not seen any significant benefit of the partnership, apart from a single cabinet position and two ambassadorial posts. But on the ground, there is totally nothing to show.

“It’s the high time we should start repositioning ourselves. Let’s leave other people’s business and start minding our own.,” said the gifted musician.

Banda also shot down assertions that UDF was sinking saying it was only some party leaders that are sinking.

“UDF is a huge party to sink. It is very much alive on the ground and structures are still intact. All we have to do is to start communicating with them,” he said.

There was no immediate reaction from UDF on the matter.

Ironically, Banda is the UDF MP who strongly refused to join government side in Parliament.

