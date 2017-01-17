Lucius Banda Wants DPP-UDF Partnership Reviewed: Let’s Start Minding Our Business

Outspoken United Democratic Front (UDF) executive member Lucius Banda said time has come for his party to consider bowing out of DPP partnership as it is working to the disadvantage of the Yellow political house.
UDF parliamentarians moved to government side after President Peter Mutharika dangled a ministerial position to UDF leader Atupele Muluzi, soon after 2014 elections.
But Banda, a member of parliament for Balaka North, told a local radio station that about 24 months into the partnership, there is nothing to show on the part of UDF.
“I have not seen any significant benefit of the partnership, apart from a single cabinet position and two ambassadorial posts. But on the ground, there is totally nothing to show.
“It’s the high time we should start repositioning ourselves. Let’s leave other people’s business and start minding our own.,” said the gifted musician.
Banda also shot down assertions that UDF was sinking saying it was only some party leaders that are sinking.
“UDF is a huge party to sink. It is very much alive on the ground and structures are still intact. All we have to do is to start communicating with them,” he said.
There was no immediate reaction from UDF on the matter.
Ironically, Banda is the UDF MP who strongly refused to join government side in Parliament.
Manyaka eni eni, atupele asamatenge chipani pot cha mdala wake aziyesa ngat propaty yake, ngat iye sakufuna shud step dwn alowe dpp ena achitenge cha udf
its tym to rebuild our party
The problem with Lucius Banda is that;He plays a rivalry politics,what i see in this guy he does not burry de past and forge ahead.He was stirring havoc and commotion in parliament in the name of impeachment and in so doing Government arrested him coz Boma siligonja.So up to this day he hates the Dpp government.But what he forgets is that Dpp and Udf are children of the same father.If he is not confortable with the partnership btwn udf and Dpp why doesnt he defect and start his own party,or join tambala wa black or chipani cha masteni?Its ridiculous for somebody who is a Man,or leader to harbour grudges forever.Atupele was arrested with the same party Dpp but he knows that politics is a dirty game,a person must learn to forgive and forget.Coz Atupele is not serving the Dpp only but he is serving the whole nation of Malawi atlarge.Thus what we want in our country.If he ( Lucius Banda) is not happy with unity betwn these two parties,he must fuck off…
Correct,but withdraw the last words.
Atupele akukakamira that paternership coz akufuna kuziziritsa the K1.4billion case of his father ok nothing else
u r so sirry by nature lucius is saying the truth
ndikugwirizana ndi Lucius 100%. panopa DPP yatchuka ndi mbiri zoipa and morale ikuchepa. akakamira kukhala ku DPP ko UDF itheratu. ngati zisankho za 2014 anapeza 700,000 votes come 2019 adzapeza ochepa kwambiri mark my words coz kuno ku malindi ku mangochi, anthu ambiri akunena poyera kuti mwina ndibwino kungokhala osadzaponya nawo vote coz zoti kuli UDF sizikudziwika.
Boma ili silingaluze mark my words also….
Atupele Must Fall! Lucius is talking sense. Atupele is happy to let udf die like that kkkkkk
Ndale nzovuta kumvetsa kkkk
Atupele is a wiseman.and i can see a leadership in him.coz he have de spirit of co operation with others in him,thus what matters in leadership….
MMMMMM amalawi pena pake timalephera kuzindikira vuto lamunthu lisanafike posakhonzeka,,,,Mofanana ndinyimbo yomwe Lucius anaimba Ya mtengo mtengo,,, ndikuganiza kuti Atupele akupanga izi ,, mwina chifukwa chongolandira favour kumbali yolamula,,,, Zikutanthauza kuti sangalidzuzule boma ngakhale likupanga zolakwika,,,,Sindikuganiza kuti Atupele sakudzuwa zoti mmalawi muno anthu akudandaula ndi zachinyengo zikuchitikaM’boma. Yet yemweyu akufuna kudzakhala mtsogoleli wadziko,,,Adzathandiza bwanji ngati iyeyo sali munthu olimba mtima? chifukwa ndikuganiza kuti kupita kumbali yaboma kukutanthauza mantha,,, kusadzidalira. Zisankho zikadzayandikira adzayamba kuupusitsa mtundu wa a Amalawi kuti tsopano wazindikira kufunika koti aime payekha,, zopanda mzeru. Lucius Wakhala ali ndi UDF munthawi yomwe UDF isali M’boma, ili M’boma mpaka yachokanso, wamangidwa kupangidwa nkhanza zambiri, Even UDF ilibe mphamvu zolamula. Lelo ndi MP, God bless. kulimba mtima kupose pamenepo? Atupele akungofuna ndalama ndikuti always aziyenda moyera. Am a UDF member but if any party deserves my vote it’s MCP. ngati Akamuzu, Atembo adali ndi mavuto this is not the case with CHAKWRA. Kuima Atupele kudzangosokoneza mavote omwe anthu ena akadawina nawo , ngati A Banda.
well said. penapake tikumadxifusa kuti koma UDF ilipodi?? after 2014 elections tinkaganiza kuti zipani zikuluzikulu ku Malawi kuno zilipo 4 Koma panopa zilipo zitatu basi. atupere anapha chipani.
Ubale uwu ukupindulira mbava za DPP basi