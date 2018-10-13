Lonje at it again, ‘I win’ wins him a spot on Maluso’s Trending artists rank

Exactly seven days after it’s release, I win by Lonje gains him a trending artists on one of the music streaming and sharing site, maluso.com.

Lonje’s consistency this year is paying off, getting himself a spot in public domain, with his music now making rounds in all radio stations and music sharing websites.

He recently released Wandizungulira ft Ulemu and the song is now on position 1 on E I Radio Experience weekly Top Countdown, airing every Sunday morning on Zomba based YFM.

“It’s a great year and to God be the glory. The message that He has given us must be spread and I thank God for giving me this opportunity to share the gospel through music” Lonje said.

He said people should expect an album during the first quarter of 2019.

“I am still working on a few logistical arrangements with my team, we are set to drop an album, 2019 is almost here, what has been cooking is finally ready so be on the lookout.”.

Lonje’s masterpieces this year alone include amazing love, Wandizungulira, Ankanena ndani all featuring Ulemu and this latest release, I win, promises to be steadily rising hit song.

Will this be his last single this year? We wait and see as we look forward to the album.

