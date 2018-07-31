Local Artists Excited With Lilongwe Jazz Festival Set For August 31st-1st September

For the very first time in Malawi music industry, the country will host Jazz music concert dubbed Lilongwe Jazz Music Festival from 31st August to 1st September 2018 in Lilongwe which will be headlined by the finest local jazz artists who have made huge success in the industry both at local and international scene.

The festival has been organised by The Lilongwe Jazz Festival (LJF) organization whose aim is to manage an annual event which will comprise display and performance of jazz music in an effort to increase the appreciation and enjoyment of jazz music as an art form.

Malawi’s renowned jazz artist, Erick Paliani said it is pleasing that a number of local great jazz musicians and those aspiring to do jazz, will for the first time come together and share the stage.

“It’s all about Jazz, and it’s a family entertainment that will encourage youngsters such as schools that will perform.” He said in an

interview, and added that it will be a great moment where he will be expressing himself through playing of music instrument.

“This is very courageous and a rare thing to have the initiative, that jazz artists will be sharing platform and connect with fans.”

Commented Owen Mbilizi the country’s renowned jazz performer, and added “We are very excited that finally in Malawi jazz lovers have managed to put this thing together and bring us on board.”

Also, the Malawi’s talented saxophonist, Dan Sibale, expressed his excitement with the initiative. He said Malawi has been a jazz country but the absence of platforms such as Lilongwe Jazz Festival has obscured the immense jazz talent that exists in the country.

Sibale further noted that most artists have been performing to a small audience in different places across the country and that has prevented exposure of most artists and promotion of jazz music in the country.

He then said, Lilongwe Jazz Festival will help popularise Malawi jazz both at local and international level and also motivate performers of the genre.

Through Lilongwe Jazz festival, Paliani said he is passionate to work with fellow local jazz artists and work with rural and urban schools to promote learning and skills of playing music instruments. By working with schools he said, he will help in mobilising music equipment’s for schools and expressed hope that the initiative will ensure that music is not only taught in expensive high schools.

The 2018 maiden festival that will bring together 15 local jazz artist which includes veteran and upcoming jazz personalities and bands, will also include the training of young and upcoming jazz artist and accord them the platform to show their talent, improve their skills and interact with local and global jazz masters.

It will also bring to the fore, young school and college students such as Kamuzu Academy and Bambino who are experimenting Jazz in its many forms to perform to a broader audience.

LJF promises fans that the lineup will consists of bands and individual performers in vocal, guitars, saxophone and piano maestros and solid bands offering different genres of jazz, from traditional, jazz funk, smooth jazz and ethno and afro Jazz.

Some of the notable bands and artist to perform at the two day event include; an internationally acclaimed Jazz producer and guitarist, Eric Paliani; the prominent and most sought saxophone players in Malawi, Dan Sibale; a veteran musician and one of the country’s most talented stage actors, Owen Mbilizi; the all-time maestro guitarist, Lulu; who will give Jazz renditions of his romantic songs.

Also, the professionally trained ethno Musician, Waliko who will provide an ethnic jazz perspective with mixture of Malawian song and instruments; TJ and Spare fingers who are bringing traditional jazz perspective with their laid back rendition of standard jazz songs and the Lusubilo band from Karonga which comprises of 8 high wired and fully charges afro Jazz musicians.

The evening performance of Friday the 31st of August will end at mid night while on Saturday, the event will begin from morning with Jazz Appreciation Workshop for students which will culminate with major jazz bands playing till late.

Patrons are expected to pay a fee of K2500 each day and tickets are available at Lilongwe Golf Club which is the venue for the event. LJF has indicated that part of the proceeds from the events will go towards the development of Jazz appreciation in schools and colleges.

Like this: Like Loading...