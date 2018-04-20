When the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia embraces their teachings directly from the Bible they will understand that nearly every aspect of Ngoni culture including polygamy and bear drinking are a culture of the Bible. At that point, they will agree with Inkosi ya Makhosi, M’mberwa.

What we usually miss is that Christianity has existed for 2000 years yet only less than 50 years of the 2000 is in the Bible. For nearly all its life, Christianity has existed outside the Bible, mostly in Europe ( the Christendom) for more than 1500 years where doctrines have been created to enforce unity, organization and order for worship and administrative purposes.

Europeans are to blame. 300 years after Christianity begun in Palestine it was hijacked by Europeans in Rome. From that point, Europeans changed the Christian culture into a European culture and even played around with the Bible to change Christianity from a Middle Eastern (Ancient Near East) religion to a European religion. They even attempted to replace the holy city of Jerusalem with the city of Rome. What we practice today, is Christianity tailored towards European culture. But the Christianity of the Bible has a Ngoni culture. Long live the Bible, long live Ngoni culture.

Like this: Like Loading...